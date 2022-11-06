EAC (EAC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $167.54 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, EAC has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002669 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $167.54 million and approximately $35,574.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00344044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00019793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001264 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018726 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.54405868 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $22,145.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

