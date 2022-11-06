eCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.18 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $737.96 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,190.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.27 or 0.00567582 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00229090 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00069175 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,218,298,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
