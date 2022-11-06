EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00005407 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $199.30 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011453 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019317 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006631 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004728 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004367 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,215,070 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
