EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s current price.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.50.

NYSE EPAM traded up $11.51 on Friday, hitting $312.52. 518,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,034. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.72. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 35,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 212.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,290,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 111.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,924,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

