ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $24.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,919.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00039085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00048215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004739 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00249452 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00954252 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

