Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.21-$2.29 EPS.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,529,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.80.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

