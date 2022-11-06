Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.91-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.91-$2.00 EPS.

NYSE FSS traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. 304,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at $614,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $565,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 51.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

