Financial Review: Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) & Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cricut and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cricut alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $1.31 billion 1.46 $140.47 million $0.35 24.57 Sono-Tek $17.13 million 6.53 $2.54 million $0.09 79.02

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Cricut is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cricut has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.4% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Cricut shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut 7.36% 11.48% 8.13% Sono-Tek 8.12% 10.14% 7.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cricut and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 2 2 0 0 1.50 Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cricut currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.79%. Sono-Tek has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.61%. Given Sono-Tek’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Cricut.

Summary

Cricut beats Sono-Tek on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cricut

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations. Its connected machines include Cricut Joy, Cricut Explore, and Cricut Maker to cut, write, score, and create decorative effects using various materials, such as paper, vinyl, leather, and others; and design apps comprise Design Space app and Cricut Joy-specific app. The company also provides Cricut Access and Cricut Access Premium subscription offerings, and in-app purchases; and a software that integrates its connected machines and design apps. In addition, it offers a range of accessories and materials, such as Cricut EasyPress, Cricut Mug Press, various hand tools, machine replacement tools and blades, and project materials. The company offers its products through its third-party brick-and-mortar and online retail partners; and its website cricut.com, as well as through a network of distributors. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Western Europe, as well as the Middle East, Latin America, South Africa, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.