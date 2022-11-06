Frax (FRAX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004688 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $3.38 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,224,333,898 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

