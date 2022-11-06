G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $7,209.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00088457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00070276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006709 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000175 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

