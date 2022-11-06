G999 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $7,624.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00088070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00069830 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006877 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000178 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

