Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 193,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,243. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

