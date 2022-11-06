Golden Goose Trading Up 1.1% This Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $66,764.83 and $1,656.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

