Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,599,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,960,444. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.