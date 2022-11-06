Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.82. 3,655,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

