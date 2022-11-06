Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.1% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,368,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,995,000 after buying an additional 782,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE IBM traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,177,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,191. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average is $132.64.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.