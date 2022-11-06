Hamel Associates Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,287,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,864,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,081,645,000 after buying an additional 1,752,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,638,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,511,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $240.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

