Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $274.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.59 and its 200-day moving average is $251.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $276.67. The company has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

