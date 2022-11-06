Head to Head Analysis: Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) & GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freight Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -88.73% -47.50% -17.05% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.2, meaning that its stock price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $26.31 million 1.54 -$26.45 million ($0.57) -1.58 Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Freight Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenBox POS.

Summary

GreenBox POS beats Freight Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company offers a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer service based on the platform. Freight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

