Head to Head Contrast: Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hennessy Advisors and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Patria Investments 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 21.50% 8.04% 5.18% Patria Investments 27.92% 21.83% 13.67%

Dividends

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Hennessy Advisors pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 165.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hennessy Advisors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Patria Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $32.76 million 2.04 $7.90 million $0.89 10.03 Patria Investments $146.40 million 5.23 $122.48 million $0.41 34.44

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors. Hennessy Advisors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Hennessy Advisors on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Advisors

(Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.