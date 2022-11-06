Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.39 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.39 or 0.00020754 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $160.33 million and $615,746.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,146.36 or 1.00006946 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007963 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00048214 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022914 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00249983 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.39631867 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $649,117.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.