Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.46-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.7 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.85. 4,125,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,091. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.