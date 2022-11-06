Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $169.38 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $169.38 million and $9.56 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $14.01 or 0.00066282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00244488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00085044 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

