Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,262,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,056. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

Insider Activity

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

