Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.
Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,262,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,056. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.
In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
