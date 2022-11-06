IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.03.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in IDACORP by 70.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IDACORP by 17.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.