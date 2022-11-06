ING Groep NV Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,373 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,758,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,225. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

