Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.11. Ingredion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.45 EPS.

NYSE:INGR traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.19. 498,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,278. Ingredion has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,134,000 after purchasing an additional 47,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,961,000 after acquiring an additional 92,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

