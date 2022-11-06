Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.65-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.65-$8.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.19. 254,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

