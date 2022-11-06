International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.9 %

IBM traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,177,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,191. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average of $132.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

