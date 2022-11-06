Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of IVAC remained flat at $5.12 during trading hours on Friday. 70,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,428. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $129.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intevac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intevac by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

