iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,756,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,731,498. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

