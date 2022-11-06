iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,447. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.81.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

