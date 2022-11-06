Keep Network Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $113.80 million and approximately $352,909.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00589605 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,489.44 or 0.30711577 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep is an incentivized network for storing and encrypting private data on the public blockchain. The network is made of off-chain containers for private data known as keeps, while the KEEP work token enables it to be completely permissionless. Keep solves the main problem holding back blockchain adoption: that data on public blockchains are public. With Keep, developers can finally build fully decentralized apps. Visit Keep to learn more and stake, and tBTC to see its power in action.tBTC, a Bitcoin bridge on Ethereum, is the first application built on top of the Keep network. It is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group. tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token pegged to the price of Bitcoin. It facilitates Bitcoin holders acting on the Ethereum blockchain, accessing the DeFi ecosystem, and earning with their Bitcoin.KEEP is the network’s native work token with dividends and a slashing model. It provides the sybil resistance that allows the Keep network to be censorship resistant and permissionless.KEEP can be used to:Secure the Keep Network and tBTC via stakingRun the random beacon and ECDSA nodes on the networkRun tBTC, similar to running a full node. KEEP stakers can play an even larger role as tBTC signers by bonding ETH.Earn fees for providing work on the networkKEEP applications and tools include:Keep Random BeacontBTC -“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.