Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.03 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $290.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.57.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.36.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

