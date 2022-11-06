Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $34.09 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.09 million and approximately $450,385.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00240963 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00085483 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00065649 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001974 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002913 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000337 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,589,995 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
