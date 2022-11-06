Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $527.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.76. 1,298,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 167.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

