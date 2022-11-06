Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.09.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 2.5 %

Landstar System stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.30. The company had a trading volume of 224,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,312. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.