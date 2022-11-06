Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $243-247 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.86 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.83 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.13. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.80.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

