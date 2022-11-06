Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,724 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after buying an additional 987,792 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,620,000 after buying an additional 592,937 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,811,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

NYSE:TSM opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

