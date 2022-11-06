Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after buying an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

