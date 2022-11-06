Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 90.6% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 6.0 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.