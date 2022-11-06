Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,042. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $276.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

