Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,293 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in NVIDIA by 150.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.56. 61,257,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,372,104. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.33. The firm has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

