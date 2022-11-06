Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,599,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,960,444. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.