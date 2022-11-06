Lido DAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.18 Billion (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00007674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $22.81 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 736,241,554 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

