Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $39,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $504,023,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after buying an additional 1,171,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $11.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

