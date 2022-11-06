Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,023,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $11.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.51 and its 200-day moving average is $295.48.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.