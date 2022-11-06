Linear (LINA) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Linear (LINA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. Linear has a market cap of $84.90 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

