Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.29 billion.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $481.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $491.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $460.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

