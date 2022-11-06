Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93 to $1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. Macerich also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.93-$1.99 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of MAC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 4,062,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Macerich has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.06.

Macerich Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Macerich

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.85%.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 4,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Macerich by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,533,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 126,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 63,825 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 61.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 6.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

